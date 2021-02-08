BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan responded to criticism Monday about the state’s vaccination distribution plan.

Hogan was responding to a letter from the Maryland Congressional Delegation that urged the state to provide clearer instructions about who can get vaccinated.

“Many of our shared constituents have expressed concern, confusion, and frustration about Maryland’s vaccine rollout,” the delegation said to Hogan in a letter dated Jan. 26. “The State must provide more clear, accessible, and transparent information to Marylanders about the vaccine distribution system and work collaboratively with county and local3

“To that end, we urge the State to put forward an effective strategy to tackle the current distribution challenges and disparities in access,” they urged Hogan.

However, Hogan said the biggest issue the state faces when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution is the lack of doses from the federal government.

“We will not rest until every Marylander who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine. You can be a part of this incredible undertaking, or you can criticize it from the cloakroom,” Hogan wrote in the letter. “The only way we will accomplish this goal – which I believe we share – is to get more vaccines flowing into Maryland from the federal government. As the vaccine is a federal asset, you are uniquely situated to assist in our endeavors to push for ramped up production and efficient review of additional vaccine candidates – I’m asking for your help to ensure the federal government is pursuing all possible avenues and strategies to increase supply.”

Hogan said he’s followed science and guidance from President Joe Biden’s teams on which groups to open up for eligibility to make sure doses of the vaccine go into residents’ arms as soon as possible and vaccines aren’t wasted. Maryland is currently in Phase 1C of its vaccination plan.

He also said that the state launched mass vaccination sites Friday, some of which Hogan visited Monday.

“The course we are on has brought Maryland from 2,000 shots per day to over 22,000 shots per day in a matter of weeks. We have grown from our first delivery to 15 providers to more than 2,000 distribution points across our state,” Hogan wrote.

The state has also partners with private companies like Giant, Walmart, Safeway and CVS to provide even more opportunities for residents to get vaccinated.

According to CDC data, Maryland was ranked 47th in vaccine administration last month.

Read the full letter below:

