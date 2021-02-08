COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Monday night, city police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of Summerfield Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found both victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

