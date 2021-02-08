COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are still trying to figure out what led to the county’s first homicide of 2021.
Eighteen-year-old Simeon Mukuna of North Potomac was visiting a friend at the Monarch Mills apartment complex in Columbia around 5 p.m. Saturday when he was shot and killed. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Shawndel Weems, fled to his apartment after the shooting but eventually surrendered without incident.RELATED: Man, Woman Injured In NE Baltimore Shooting Monday Night
Weems is being held without bond on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
“We don’t believe Mukuna and Weems knew one another and we don’t have reports of an altercation,” police spokesperson Lori Boone said.
"We don't believe Mukuna and Weems knew one another and we don't have reports of an altercation," police spokesperson Lori Boone said.

Police are still investigating a possible motive and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
