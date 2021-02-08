ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments at clinics in Anne Arundel County scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are being canceled as the county waits for doses to arrive, officials said Monday evening.
The county's health department said deliveries of around 7,000 second-dose vaccines have been delayed over the past two weeks. First-dose vaccine appointments are not affected.
Those who had appointments will be offered make-up appointments on Saturday. The county said it will reach out to registrants by phone and email with more information.
