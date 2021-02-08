DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer helped rescue two people from a burning building last month.
In newly released body camera footage, you can see Officer Britcher as he’s dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Holabird Avenue in Dundalk on Jan. 23.RELATED: Baltimore Mayor Scott Asks To Buy 300K Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines Directly To City
When he arrives at the scene, he sees a raging fire burning from the second-story of a show repair store. Ofc. Britcher realized people were trapped inside and joined forces with neighbors who had already sprung into action to rescue them.
On January 23, #BCoPD Officer Britcher was dispatched to a building fire and assisted neighbors in the rescue of two people from the second story window. ^NL https://t.co/Wq32JMr0Wt
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 8, 2021RELATED: Gov. Hogan Responds To Criticism About State's Vaccination Plan, Says Feds Need To Send More Doses
Neighbors put a ladder up to the back window and help rescue a woman, but a man was still trapped inside.
Moments later, the man is seen climbing down the ladder.MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Did The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment Just Get Shorter?