By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer helped rescue two people from a burning building last month.

In newly released body camera footage, you can see Officer Britcher as he’s dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Holabird Avenue in Dundalk on Jan. 23.

When he arrives at the scene, he sees a raging fire burning from the second-story of a show repair store. Ofc. Britcher realized people were trapped inside and joined forces with neighbors who had already sprung into action to rescue them.

Neighbors put a ladder up to the back window and help rescue a woman, but a man was still trapped inside.

Moments later, the man is seen climbing down the ladder.

