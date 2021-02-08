BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There could be more winter weather by the end of the week.
February, on average is the snowiest month of the year for Baltimore… and this year has proven to be no different. An active weather pattern continues for central Maryland as we monitor multiple waves of energy with the potential to bring us more snow.
Tonight, an area of low pressure will move to our north, potentially dragging some wintry weather into northern parts of Maryland in the form of freezing rain and/or light snow. If this comes to fruition, hazardous travel will be possible for those locations.
Wednesday night, we will be monitoring an area of low pressure developing to our south. Confidence is increasing that we could have another winter storm on our hands.
This will be a prolonged event, perhaps lasting all the way through Friday morning. Cold air will be in place at the surface and as moisture moves in, it will likely be in the form of snow. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to amounts and if any areas will deal with mixing. Stay tuned to the forecast as the WJZ weather team continues to iron out the details.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.