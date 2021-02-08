TAMPA (WJZ) — While most attention during the Super Bowl on Sunday night was on the on-field performance of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some Marylanders also got to represent the state on the national stage.
The U.S. Army Field Band out of Fort Meade was part of the Armed Forces Color Guard's presentation.

The U.S. Army District of Washington posted on Facebook that the color guard pushed through the noise, conquered their nerves and demonstrated why our servicemembers are the best in the world.
In another Maryland tie, Paralympian Jessica Long was featured in a Super Bowl ad, and the late Maryland sports superfan Mo Gaba was represented by a cardboard cutout.
