COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LV, Talkers

TAMPA (WJZ) — While most attention during the Super Bowl on Sunday night was on the on-field performance of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some Marylanders also got to represent the state on the national stage.

The U.S. Army Field Band out of Fort Meade was part of the Armed Forces Color Guard’s presentation.

RELATED: Cardaci Scores 17 To Lead Coppin State Over Norfolk State

RELATED COVERAGE:

RELATED: Jaworski Leads Lafayette Past Loyola (Md.) 80-76

The U.S. Army District of Washington posted on Facebook that the color guard pushed through the noise, conquered their nerves and demonstrated why our servicemembers are the best in the world.

In another Maryland tie, Paralympian Jessica Long was featured in a Super Bowl ad, and the late Maryland sports superfan Mo Gaba was represented by a cardboard cutout.

MORE: Maryland Stadium Authority, Baltimore Orioles Agree To 2-Year Lease Extension At Camden Yards

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff