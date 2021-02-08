BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! And welcome to Valentines week 2021!
Now with the Super Bowl in our rear view mirror it is all ahead full toward the mid-point of the month, and the 14th on Sunday. And February is starting to act up a bit.
Three times between now and St. Valentines afternoon there will be fast moving areas of Low pressure, “Clippers”, That will wing by with a small burst of snow turning to rain as they exit the Mid-Atlantic.
Not a lot of snow, no but none the less an active weather pattern. And each of these Lows will pull chilly air our way from the Northwest. Chilly air as in daytime highs in the mid 30’s. Normal is now 43° soon to be 44°.
Last year while we had virtually no snow, we observed these fast moving events pass by to our North. And more than just a few of them. It became quite snowy in the area of that pattern. It just appears that pattern, minus the big snows, has shifted South. Time will tell but counting the 3 on the way this week that will make five since the start of just this month. We will keep an eye on it for you.
MB!