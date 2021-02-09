COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SEVERNA PARK, Md.

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — For many, getting their COVID-19 shot is grounds for celebration.

For some, that means a shot for a shot.

Residents at Brightview Senior Living in Severna Park took a shot after getting their vaccine.

These weren’t just any shots, they were in a plastic syringe.

CBS Baltimore Staff