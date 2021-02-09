ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials say it could be a while before the current group of eligible residents can be vaccinated after a shortage of doses.

Anne Arundel’s health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday it will be “well into March” before they can vaccinate even the current group due to the supply constraints.

Kalyanaraman said there are 7,000 Pfizer second doses the county has yet to receive from the state—leading appointments to be rescheduled. First-dose vaccine appointments are not affected.

The recommendation is to wait up to six weeks to get the second dose after the first.

“We’re still well within the window,” he said.

Anne Arundel County said it’s not going to work to try to buy vaccines on their own.

Those who had appointments will be offered make-up appointments on Saturday. The county said it will reach out to registrants by phone and email with more information.

