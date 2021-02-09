DULLES, Va. (WJZ) — Customs and Border Protection Officers at Dulles Airport made an unusual counterfeit bust.
If they were authentic, they would have been worth nearly $159,000.
The guitars, coming from China, were destined to addresses in 21 states and Australia.