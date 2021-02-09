COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Customs and Border Protection Officers, Dulles Airport, Local TV, Talkers

DULLES, Va. (WJZ) — Customs and Border Protection Officers at Dulles Airport made an unusual counterfeit bust.

Officers seized 36 counterfeit guitars of some big-name manufactures, including the Eastern Shore’s famous Paul Reed Smith Guitars.

RELATED: Maryland Vaccination Frustration: Anxiety Over Second-Dose Supplies, People ‘Jumping The Line,’ and Whether To Sign Up On Multiple Wait Lists

RELATED: Senior Living Residents Take Shots After Getting Their COVID-19 Vaccinations

If they were authentic, they would have been worth nearly $159,000.

MORE: Driver Who Did Burnouts On Chesapeake Bay Bridge Sentenced To Weekend In Jail

The guitars, coming from China, were destined to addresses in 21 states and Australia.

CBS Baltimore Staff