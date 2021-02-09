COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PYLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Officers and a nearby citizen rescued an injured bald eagle that had been struck by a car.

The injured eagle was found in the area of 165 and Old Pylesville Road.

Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Control Officers were able to take it to Phoenix Wildlife Center, Inc. who is hopeful it’ll recover.

“What an amazing and beautiful creature, we were honored to assist in finding a safe place to recover,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

