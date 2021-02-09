PYLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Officers and a nearby citizen rescued an injured bald eagle that had been struck by a car.
The injured eagle was found in the area of 165 and Old Pylesville Road.
Animal Control Officers were able to take it to Phoenix Wildlife Center, Inc. who is hopeful it’ll recover.
“What an amazing and beautiful creature, we were honored to assist in finding a safe place to recover,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.