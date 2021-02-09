FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.
Police were called around 10:15 a.m. to the unit block of Pendleton Court for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who said a man had been shot in the lower body.
A short time later, a victim arrived at Frederick Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and taken to another trauma center in the area. At this time, his status is unknown.
Police said they believe this was a targeted incident.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone who might have information relating to this case to call the department’s anonymous tip line, 301-600-8477 (TIPS)