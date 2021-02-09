COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You voted and the Maryland Zoo listened!

Meet Ruby!

Credit: Maryland Zoo

She hatched January 8, 2021. Eight other chicks have hatched so far this breeding season, with several of them named after gemstones along with the Zoo’s theme partnering with Smyth Jewelers.

Credit: Maryland Zoo

“We are feeling the love! It has been great fun partnering with the Zoo to help them name this year’s rare penguin chicks after equally precious gemstones,” said Ruthann Carroll, director of advertising at Smyth Jewelers. “African penguins are endangered in their native range, and we are happy to help bring more attention to the great work the Zoo does on behalf of the penguins in their care as well as in the wild.”

CBS Baltimore Staff