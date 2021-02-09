BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You voted and the Maryland Zoo listened!
Meet Ruby!
She hatched January 8, 2021. Eight other chicks have hatched so far this breeding season, with several of them named after gemstones along with the Zoo’s theme partnering with Smyth Jewelers.
“We are feeling the love! It has been great fun partnering with the Zoo to help them name this year’s rare penguin chicks after equally precious gemstones,” said Ruthann Carroll, director of advertising at Smyth Jewelers. “African penguins are endangered in their native range, and we are happy to help bring more attention to the great work the Zoo does on behalf of the penguins in their care as well as in the wild.”