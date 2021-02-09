HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Onelife Fitness will be opening a two-story fitness club at the Hunt Valley Towne Center in Baltimore County.
The 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is expected to open in late 2021.
It will include an expansive cardio cinema, boutique studio offering signature classes — including Barre, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more, indoor lap pool, HydroMassage beds, large free-weight area.
"We're excited to expand the fitness amenities at Hunt Valley Towne Centre," said Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO on Greenberg Gibbons. "As an upscale wellness center, Onelife Fitness will be unlike any other gym in the Hunt Valley area."
Onelife Fitness has more than 50 gyms in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.
"At Onelife Fitness, we've experienced rapid growth over the past few years while working to meet rising demand," said Ori Gorfine, Chief Operating Officer. "We are thrilled to bring the ultimate fitness experience to Hunt Valley, and our team is so excited to provide the community with the tools and motivation they need to succeed in their health and fitness journey."
