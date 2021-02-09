GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man died in late Monday night after his car was struck in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to MD Route 10 S/B in the area of the Dover Road overpass for a multi-vehicle crash. A white Jeep Wrangler was driving down MD Route 10, and another car, a black Mercedes E400 was driving in the same direction when the Mercedes struck the back of the Jeep.RELATED: IG Report Finds 'Slight Discrepancies' In Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's Travel
The Jeep lost control, overturned and struck the right shoulder guardrail, stopping in the southbound shoulder.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Likely Moving In Wednesday
The driver of the Mercedes, 37-year-old Guarav Rawal, fled the scene on foot and police later apprehended him. The driver of the Jeep, Anthony Jean-louis died at the scene.
Police believe the main cause of the crash was the Mercedes’ failure to control its speed, and alcohol was involved.MORE: Could Be 'Well Into March' Before Current Group Of Eligible Anne Arundel County Residents Are Vaccinated
The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.