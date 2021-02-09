WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Woodlawn area Monday night, the Baltimore County Police Department said Tuesday.
The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Woodlawn Drive and Jonas Way. Police said a 2011 BMW left the road and hit a utility pole before catching on fire.
A man whose name has not been released died at the scene, while the two other occupants were injured, one critically, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
