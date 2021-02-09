CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old has been charged as an adult for fatally stabbing a taxi driver during a robbery Sunday night in Chillum, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Cuellar is charged with the fatal stabbing of Humberto Sierra Camacho, 46, of College Park. The suspect is charged as an adult.
Police were called to the 7300 block of Riggs Road on Sunday shortly before 10:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in a parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died a short time later at an area hospital.
The preliminary investigation found the victim was driving a taxi the night of the murder. He picked up the suspect, who then stabbed him during a robbery, police said.
Nolasco Cuellar is charged with first- and second-degree murder and additional charges. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.