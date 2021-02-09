BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There could be more winter weather by the end of the week.
February, on average, is the snowiest month of the year for Baltimore, and this year has proven to be no different. An active weather pattern continues for central Maryland as we monitor multiple waves of energy with the potential to bring us more snow.RELATED: ‘Game-Changer’ | Inside The Baltimore Lab Producing Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines
Wednesday night, we will be monitoring an area of low pressure developing to our south. Confidence is increasing that we could have another winter storm on our hands.
RELATED: Gov. Larry Hogan Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Sites As Demand Continues To Outpace Supply
This will be a prolonged event, perhaps lasting all the way through Friday morning. Cold air will be in place at the surface and as moisture moves in, it will likely be in the form of snow.
Initial modeling shows most of Maryland in the 3-6″ range over the course of the event, with far western portions of the state seeing slightly more.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to amounts and if any areas will deal with mixing. Stay tuned to the forecast as the WJZ weather team continues to iron out the details.MORE: COVID In Maryland: 903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.