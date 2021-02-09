Hi Everyone!
Overnight a fast moving "clipper" never brought us some "slick Spot" concerns we had discussed here yesterday. And that is that. But I wish I could tell you the same will happen with Low pressure moving our way by tomorrow afternoon. I cannot.
And that is that. We are going to get it again. And again we are looking at a long duration event that we should be able to keep up with.
Here is the drill. A snowfall starts tomorrow late afternoon. Overnight it continues. Then as temps warm sightly on Thursday mixed precipitation begins. It will last until temps drop in the late afternoon, Thursday, and round two of snow begins.
Virtually the same deal as last week. The “question mark discussion” is not will this happen, but how much fall. It looks like a gradation form Northwest to Southeast with as much as 8” of snow NW, and 3” Southeast.
But discussion will go on as we continue to analyze this storm through today as to will someone get a big hit of Winter weather this time, unlike last week.
I guess we will be seeing the Zebra stripes on the roads a bit later today. And ya know what, that stuff does help.
MB!