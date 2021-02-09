COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was assaulted with a razor blade Monday night in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the 7900 block of Gentle Breeze Court around 8:05 p.m.

The victim told police she was in the parking lot when she was approached by an unknown woman who began fighting her.

The victim’s friend took her to an area hospital.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Eastern District Detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

