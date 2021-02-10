BELTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.
Maryland State police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of southbound U.S. Route 1 and Ritz Way in Beltsville.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
Police learned that 17-year-old Lester Omar Perez-Solis, of Hyattsville, and another 17-year-old boy were driving on Route 1 when for unknown reasons their car went off the right shoulder.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued
The car struck a telephone pole and a billboard support pole before it stopped.
Perez-Solis was declared dead at the scene. The 17-year-old passenger was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center to get his injuries treated.MORE: Tovarren Scott Charged With July 2020 Murder Of Baltimore Man
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.