ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing elderly couple.
Vincent Howley, 79, and Rosalie Howley, 81, were last seen at their Arnold home on Feb. 9. They may be driving a silver Subaru Forester with South Carolina registration JCY821.
They could be in need of assistance.
Anyone coming into contact with this couple are asked to call 911.
