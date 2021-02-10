COVID IN MD: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing elderly couple.

Vincent Howley, 79, and Rosalie Howley, 81, were last seen at their Arnold home on Feb. 9. They may be driving a silver Subaru Forester with South Carolina registration JCY821.

They could be in need of assistance.

Anyone coming into contact with this couple are asked to call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff