COVID IN MD: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Arnold, Local TV, Maryland, Missing, Rosalie Howley, Vincent Howley

ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping the public can help them find a missing elderly couple.

Vincent Howley, 79, and Rosalie Howley, 81, were last seen at their Arnold home on Feb. 9. They may be driving a silver Subaru Forester with South Carolina registration JCY821.

RELATED: Pickles Pub At Camden Yards Gets $15K Donation From Famous Fund

They could be in need of assistance.

RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop

Anyone coming into contact with this couple are asked to call 911.

MORE: Four Firefighters Injured In North East Fire Overnight

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff