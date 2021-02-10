The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues its investigation into this fatal crash and the factors that contributed to it
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Dundalk in January has died, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.
Rachel Ann Mashburn died Tuesday night from injuries she got during the crash.
Investigators learned as Mashburn tried to cross Dundalk Avenue near Center Place South, a Toyota Camry struck her. Police said she was not using the crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene.
Mashburn was taken by medics to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. She was later transferred to the Gilchrist Center Towson where she died.