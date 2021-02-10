BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU beds and positivity rate fell Wednesday.

While the push has been to get tested for the virus, it has shifted to get vaccinated, but the continued struggle remains.

Although the state’s daily COVID-19 numbers continue to be on the right path, the vaccine supply does not, and there continues to be a shortage. Health officials are urging patience.

Americans’ willingness to get a vaccine is rising, now up past 70% in a new poll, but nearly an equal number of Americans are dissatisfied with the vaccination process.

“I’ve lost sleep over this botched rollout,” Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer said.

In a hearing Tuesday night, Baltimore City Council members investigated canceled appointments and overbooking at the city’s vaccination clinic. City officials blamed the state’s scheduling system.

Top health officials told lawmakers Marylanders should get on as many waiting lists as they can, then get off once they get an appointment.

“And then, as appointments become available, they will be in line to get an appointment,” Dennis Schrader, Acting Secretary of Health, said.

“Having to get on multiple lists to get the vaccine is a barrier for a lot of people,” Dr. Melissa Marx, of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said.

Maryland reports a new high in its daily average of shots administered, up past 25,000.

Nationally, the US has reached 1.5 million average doses a day.

“But, let me be very clear. We have much more work to do,” Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said.

Ahead of federal guidance on school reopening expected Friday, Baltimore City Schools announced Tuesday night that regular testing for students and staff are set to begin in March.

“This asymptomatic testing will be in addition to the incredible partnership we already have in place with the University of Maryland Medical System,” Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said.

Currently, only symptomatic students and staff are tested on-site. The school district is piloting “pool testing” at a pair of elementary schools this week.

In response to a letter from Baltimore City and county leaders across the state this week, the Department of Health said it is getting requests from local health departments far exceeding the supply they get from the federal government.

