BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s report on his transition was released Tuesday, laying out how he hopes to move the city forward.

The 85-page document laid out recommendations on how more than 250 Baltimoreans on ten committees will guide the new administration, while being as inclusive as possible. Baltimore residents were able to apply to be a part of the transition team, including people who are younger than 24-years-old.

The ten committees will be led by a steering committee, each one of the them will take care of certain aspects of Baltimore City. All of them will operate under the steering committee, who will also help mold recommendations to Mayor Scott.

I am thrilled to release our final transition report—resulting from a wide-ranging, inclusive process that included more than 250 Baltimoreans working across 10 committees. Read it here: https://t.co/9HXAbyyEvM pic.twitter.com/EURwA1RLZc — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 9, 2021

Here are some recommendations from each of the committees.

Public Health and Public Safety Committee:

The committee recommends methods of intervention for violent crimes and police accountability.

Some recommendations revolve around strategically reducing gun crimes, by also involving community based organizations. Mainly communities with high rates of gun violence would be the focus.

Alternatives to 911 calls have also been recommended, with analyzing 911 calls to see what triggered them and how emergencies could be handled without police presence.

As far as Baltimore Police goes, the committee recommends integrity tests and briefings on the department’s 50 officers with the most complaints against them.

Residents who have not had their cases resolved would also have biannual meetings it the department.

Business Workforce and Development Committee:

This committee would focus on small business recovery efforts after the pandemic has impacted them financially. This will include focusing funds from the CARES act to small restaurant, while also capping delivery fees from third part apps like UberEats and Grubhub.

Furthermore, a first year recommendation of investing in minority-owned businesses and getting Baltimore foundations to invest in a capital pool of $50 million for restaurants.

As well as pitching an authentic and aspiring Baltimore story to reshape the city’s image to non-stakeholders.

Fiscal Preparedness Committee:

Community engagement was the center of this committee’s recommendations. This includes engaging with experts to come up with ways to get communities more involved in the process. Also making community versions of key budget documents and relaunching a biennial survey that serves as a tool to better understand how city services work.

Education and Youth Recreation Committee:

This group would focus on educating Baltimore City’s youth. The committee recommended priorities in budgeting to help students better compete in the job market. This would include expanding free WiFi access across the city, as well as providing after school activities that center’s on the student’s interest. That could include sports, chess or coding.

And to strive for inclusion they committee recommended, as per the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, require safe space training for city employees to help LGBTQIA+ youth. Furthermore, implementing gender neutral language in everyday casual conversations, formal speeches and published statements.

Housing and Neighborhood Development Committee:

This committee is focused on COVID-19 impacts on the city and making housing affordable.

They recommend improving protections for residents whose housing is at risk because of the pandemic, including prioritizing eviction prevention programs and reintroducing the local voucher bill or having the Affordable Housing Trust Fund handle it directly.

Also, setting a goal to eliminate housing vacancies. The recommendation involves having senior bank and financial services executives seek commitments on economic, community and housing development. As well as promoting existing state tax credits to reduce housing costs.

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee:

Recommendations from this committee center around streets and buses in the city. This involved reconfiguring The Charm City Circulator and other private shuttles, while also establishing a bus priority team.

One way streets may also be converted to two way streets, the committee recommending to look into how to implement this. Bus lanes may also be created, providing buses with cameras to capture any violators and fining them accordingly.

Human Services Committee:

This committee focuses its recommendations on enacting anti-racists, anti-poverty and equitable polices.

This would involve working with Baltimore’s delegation in Annapolis to promote legislations that protects renters, support working class families, reducing places to buy alcohol while expanding food access and high speed Internet access.

One first year recommendation involves stopping the spread of COVID-19 amongst vulnerable populations including the homeless, immigrants, unaccompanied children and sex workers.

Government Structure and Operations Committee:

This committee recommends setting up a culture of ethics in every aspect of the city’s government. This involves having city employees take an ethics pledge and ethics training, which would be done by the end of 2021. Also filling any vacancies in the city’s board of ethics within 3 months.

As well as effectively using data to better asses the city’s murder rate, considering 40% of people who commit murders are under state parole or supervision. This would involved the city and state working closer for engagement, accountability and resources.

The committee also recommends combating homelessness by fighting evictions, which would involve raising the eviction filing fees to $250 to discourage landlords from filing.

Environment and Sustainability Committee:

One central recommendation involved creating green jobs for the city’s youth while offering better work standards and a living wage for all. All while establishing the city as a hub for green jobs, including enhancing STEM fields of study in Baltimore City Public Schools to help graduates and graduates of community college to get work in water, natural resources and environment.

Also converting the city’s bus fleet to zero-emissions vehicles.

Arts and Culture Committee:

Recommendations included creating a cabinet position that oversees the arts and culture of the city. Also establish an Arts and Culture Advisory Board that includes grassroots organizations, working artists and Black-led organizations.

As well as enhancing CharmTV to give more Baltimore-based content creators a medium to produce arts and media programming.

“The inclusivity, thoroughness, and thoughtfulness of the committees’ work are a testament to Mayor Scott’s ability to inspire residents all over the city to work together to create a better Baltimore,” the steering committee wrote in a letter included in the report.

Mayor Scott’s agenda included building public trust, strategically ending gun violence and making Baltimore a more equitable city. He also released a tool to help city residents keep track of the progress in his first 100 days, which could be found at mayor.baltimorecity.gov/tracker.

The 85-page document could be found here.