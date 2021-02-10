BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials have linked up with local universities to help with vaccine outreach.
Mayor Brandon Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced a partnership with Morgan State University, The Maryland Institute College of Art Center for Social Design and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Vaccination Center. They will reach out to residents so officials can have the chance to listen to them and ease any concerns/reservations they may have for the coronavirus vaccine.
They hope to target key demographics in the city that need access to vaccines. This would help train personnel to better understand patients they will be vaccinating.
"As a City, we must continue to lead and develop partnerships that will benefit our residents and reach out most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.
Building trust is the goal of the collaboration, ensuring residents hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic hear from neighbors and advocates about the importance of getting vaccinated. Also to do away with misinformation about the vaccines and get informed on where to look for resources.
The city's health department and its partners will start Friday with the community outreach.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.