COVID IN MD: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,137 new coronavirus cases, ending a two-day streak of under 1,000 daily reported cases Wednesday morning.

Hospitalizations did drop by nearly 100, now at 1,282. ICU beds are at 324 and there are 958 in acute care- a drop from 1,051 from the day before.

Thirty-three Marylanders died from the virus in the last day, bringing the total to 7,267 since the pandemic began. There have been 366,666 coronavirus cases total in the state.

The statewide positivity rate went down by .46%, now at 5.32%. As testing ramps back up after a slight drop due to the winter weather last week, more than 30,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state continues to move through Phase 1C, with 752,036 doses administered. There have been 570,495 first doses received- 11,657 in the last day; there have also been 181,541 second doses received with 12,551 given in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,333 (192) 1*
Anne Arundel 34,096 (487) 14*
Baltimore City 39,025 (824) 21*
Baltimore County 48,800 (1,163) 34*
Calvert 3,535 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,972 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,232 (200) 5*
Cecil 4,890 (111) 2*
Charles 8,427 (148) 2*
Dorchester 2,194 (38) 0*
Frederick 16,190 (248) 9*
Garrett 1,823 (57) 1*
Harford 11,849 (214) 4*
Howard 15,087 (206) 6*
Kent 1,073 (37) 2*
Montgomery 61,001 (1,316) 44*
Prince George’s 70,244 (1,244) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,453 (36) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,829 (108) 0*
Somerset 2,320 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,777 (28) 0*
Washington 11,799 (237) 3*
Wicomico 6,553 (135) 0*
Worcester 3,164 (87) 1*
Data not available 0 (45) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 18,042 (3) 0*
10-19 34,643 (6) 1*
20-29 66,590 (34) 1*
30-39 63,282 (73) 6*
40-49 55,852 (201) 5*
50-59 55,357 (551) 23*
60-69 37,397 (1,144) 18*
70-79 21,325 (1,845) 35*
80+ 14,178 (3,407) 90*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 192,206 (3,504) 88*
Male 174,460 (3,763) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 104,313 (2,510) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,152 (249) 7*
White (NH) 125,916 (3,703) 93*
Hispanic 59,637 (679) 15*
Other (NH) 17,163 (73) 0*
Data not available 51,485 (53) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 8,110 11.517% 2,048 2.908%
Anne Arundel 48,351 8.347% 18,138 3.131%
Baltimore 89,882 10.864% 33,783 4.083%
Baltimore City 49,246 8.298% 19,339 3.259%
Calvert 10,737 11.604% 2,971 3.211%
Caroline 3,825 11.45% 1,345 4.026%
Carroll 17,260 10.247% 6,316 3.75%
Cecil 8,993 8.743% 2,028 1.972%
Charles 10,233 6.268% 2,351 1.44%
Dorchester 3,545 11.103% 1,208 3.783%
Frederick 27,095 10.439% 6,963 2.683%
Garrett 3,934 13.559% 1,351 4.656%
Harford 25,963 10.164% 9,528 3.73%
Howard 36,043 11.067% 11,460 3.519%
Kent 3,213 16.543% 660 3.398%
Montgomery 91,696 8.727% 21,991 2.093%
Prince George’s 39,118 4.302% 10,121 1.113%
Queen Anne’s 5,530 10.976% 1,895 3.761%
St. Mary’s 13,134 11.571% 5,332 4.697%
Somerset 2,363 9.225% 655 2.557%
Talbot 5,689 15.301% 1,632 4.389%
Washington 15,721 10.408% 4,315 2.857%
Wicomico 12,610 12.171% 4,254 4.106%
Worcester 8,166 15.621% 2,025 3.874%
Unknown 30,026 N/A 9,828 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,754 945
20-29 50,943 22,905
30-39 78,060 35,719
40-49 78,759 34,447
50-59 85,796 37,681
60-69 86,500 28,401
70-79 101,943 11,763
80+ 77,736 9,680
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 355,037 120,653
Male 205,363 60,704
Unknown Gender 10,095 184

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 84,818 27,802
Asian 34,684 13,485
White 359,534 112,434
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,802 701
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 1,054 399
Other Race 53,173 10,633
Unknown Race 35,430 16,087

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 20,851 7,533
Not Hispanic or Latino 482,012 154,447
Unknown 67,632 67,632

