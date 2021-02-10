ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,137 new coronavirus cases, ending a two-day streak of under 1,000 daily reported cases Wednesday morning.
Hospitalizations did drop by nearly 100, now at 1,282. ICU beds are at 324 and there are 958 in acute care- a drop from 1,051 from the day before.
Thirty-three Marylanders died from the virus in the last day, bringing the total to 7,267 since the pandemic began. There have been 366,666 coronavirus cases total in the state.
The statewide positivity rate went down by .46%, now at 5.32%. As testing ramps back up after a slight drop due to the winter weather last week, more than 30,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The state continues to move through Phase 1C, with 752,036 doses administered. There have been 570,495 first doses received- 11,657 in the last day; there have also been 181,541 second doses received with 12,551 given in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,333
|(192)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,096
|(487)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,025
|(824)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|48,800
|(1,163)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,535
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,972
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,232
|(200)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,890
|(111)
|2*
|Charles
|8,427
|(148)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,194
|(38)
|0*
|Frederick
|16,190
|(248)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,823
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,849
|(214)
|4*
|Howard
|15,087
|(206)
|6*
|Kent
|1,073
|(37)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,001
|(1,316)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|70,244
|(1,244)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,453
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,829
|(108)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,320
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,777
|(28)
|0*
|Washington
|11,799
|(237)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,553
|(135)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,164
|(87)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(45)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,042
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|34,643
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|66,590
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|63,282
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|55,852
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|55,357
|(551)
|23*
|60-69
|37,397
|(1,144)
|18*
|70-79
|21,325
|(1,845)
|35*
|80+
|14,178
|(3,407)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|192,206
|(3,504)
|88*
|Male
|174,460
|(3,763)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|104,313
|(2,510)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,152
|(249)
|7*
|White (NH)
|125,916
|(3,703)
|93*
|Hispanic
|59,637
|(679)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,163
|(73)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,485
|(53)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|8,110
|11.517%
|2,048
|2.908%
|Anne Arundel
|48,351
|8.347%
|18,138
|3.131%
|Baltimore
|89,882
|10.864%
|33,783
|4.083%
|Baltimore City
|49,246
|8.298%
|19,339
|3.259%
|Calvert
|10,737
|11.604%
|2,971
|3.211%
|Caroline
|3,825
|11.45%
|1,345
|4.026%
|Carroll
|17,260
|10.247%
|6,316
|3.75%
|Cecil
|8,993
|8.743%
|2,028
|1.972%
|Charles
|10,233
|6.268%
|2,351
|1.44%
|Dorchester
|3,545
|11.103%
|1,208
|3.783%
|Frederick
|27,095
|10.439%
|6,963
|2.683%
|Garrett
|3,934
|13.559%
|1,351
|4.656%
|Harford
|25,963
|10.164%
|9,528
|3.73%
|Howard
|36,043
|11.067%
|11,460
|3.519%
|Kent
|3,213
|16.543%
|660
|3.398%
|Montgomery
|91,696
|8.727%
|21,991
|2.093%
|Prince George’s
|39,118
|4.302%
|10,121
|1.113%
|Queen Anne’s
|5,530
|10.976%
|1,895
|3.761%
|St. Mary’s
|13,134
|11.571%
|5,332
|4.697%
|Somerset
|2,363
|9.225%
|655
|2.557%
|Talbot
|5,689
|15.301%
|1,632
|4.389%
|Washington
|15,721
|10.408%
|4,315
|2.857%
|Wicomico
|12,610
|12.171%
|4,254
|4.106%
|Worcester
|8,166
|15.621%
|2,025
|3.874%
|Unknown
|30,026
|N/A
|9,828
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,754
|945
|20-29
|50,943
|22,905
|30-39
|78,060
|35,719
|40-49
|78,759
|34,447
|50-59
|85,796
|37,681
|60-69
|86,500
|28,401
|70-79
|101,943
|11,763
|80+
|77,736
|9,680
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|355,037
|120,653
|Male
|205,363
|60,704
|Unknown Gender
|10,095
|184
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|84,818
|27,802
|Asian
|34,684
|13,485
|White
|359,534
|112,434
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,802
|701
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|1,054
|399
|Other Race
|53,173
|10,633
|Unknown Race
|35,430
|16,087
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|20,851
|7,533
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|482,012
|154,447
|Unknown
|67,632
|67,632
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.