ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is remembering two of their fallen Wednesday with a memorial blood drive.
Five years ago, Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at a Panera in Abingdon.RELATED: Elderly Anne Arundel County Couple Vincent And Rosalie Howley Reported Missing
On Wednesday, they will be remembered with a memorial blood drive at the American Legion Post 17 at 415 Edgewood Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
You must pre-register to donate. Call 1-800 RED CROSS (733-2767).
Today we remember Sr. Dep. Patrick Dailey & DFC Mark Logsdon, killed in the line of duty this day 5 years ago. Our Agency flag will fly over the Boulevard at Boxhill until sunset tonight in their memory. We will never forget their sacrifice. #HarfordStrong pic.twitter.com/UYHB3ZqemN
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 10, 2021
The deputies responded to a report on Feb. 10, 2016 about a homeless man acting strangely inside a Panera in Abingdon.
Dailey, a 30-year-veteran of the force, arrived and when he went inside the restaurant to investigate, 68-year-old David Evans shot the deputy in the head. Evans then fled the restaurant, shooting another responding deputy, 16-year-veteran Logsdon, outside.
Evans was then shot and killed by other deputies responding to the scene.
The horror unfolded in the packed restaurant just before noon.
Last year, their lives were also honored with a blood drive.