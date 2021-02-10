COVID IN MD: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Abingdon, David Evans, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, mark Logsdon, Panera Bread shooting, Patrick Dailey, remembering the fallen

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is remembering two of their fallen Wednesday with a memorial blood drive.

Five years ago, Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty while responding to a call at a Panera in Abingdon.

RELATED: Elderly Anne Arundel County Couple Vincent And Rosalie Howley Reported Missing

On Wednesday, they will be remembered with a memorial blood drive at the American Legion Post 17 at 415 Edgewood Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You must pre-register to donate. Call 1-800 RED CROSS (733-2767).

RELATED: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1.1K New Cases, Hospitalizations Drop

The deputies responded to a report on Feb. 10, 2016 about a homeless man acting strangely inside a Panera in Abingdon.

RELATED:

Dailey, a 30-year-veteran of the force, arrived and when he went inside the restaurant to investigate, 68-year-old David Evans shot the deputy in the head. Evans then fled the restaurant, shooting another responding deputy, 16-year-veteran Logsdon, outside.

Evans was then shot and killed by other deputies responding to the scene.

The horror unfolded in the packed restaurant just before noon.

MORE: 19-Year-Old Baltimore Woman Tyawna Curry Missing, Police Say

Last year, their lives were also honored with a blood drive.

CBS Baltimore Staff