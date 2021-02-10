NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Four firefighters were injured overnight in a blaze in Cecil County.
The fire broke out in a mobile home in the 100 block of Superior Court in North East.
Two firefighters were flown to Bayview Burn Center and another was taken there by ambulance. A fourth firefighter was taken to another local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is not known.

#BREAKING: Deputy State Fire Marshals are on scene and actively investigating a dwelling fire in 100 blk of Superior Ct | North East. 4 FFs were injured. 2 flown via @MDSP MDSP Medevac & 1 by ambo to Bayview Burn Center. 4th to local hospital by ambo. PIO on-scene pic.twitter.com/bHNACq1Oze
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 10, 2021
