By CBS Baltimore Staff
NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Four firefighters were injured overnight in a blaze in Cecil County.

The fire broke out in a mobile home in the 100 block of Superior Court in North East.

Two firefighters were flown to Bayview Burn Center and another was taken there by ambulance. A fourth firefighter was taken to another local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is not known.

CBS Baltimore Staff