Annapolis, MD (WJZ) — The Annapolis Town Center has just the thing for couples this Valentine’s Day weekend, a Cupid’s Drive-In Movie.
The event will run Saturday February 13th, and the drive-in theatre will have a showing of Casablanca at 5p.m. and La La Land at 8p.m.. Tickets are available here.RELATED: Elderly Anne Arundel County Couple Vincent And Rosalie Howley Reported Missing
The Annapolis Town Center also invites couples to have dinner at the numerous restaurants there.RELATED: Senior Living Residents Take Shots After Getting Their COVID-19 Vaccinations
There are 50 tickets being sold for each movie, so the sooner the better to snagging a ticket for the romantic evening. A gift package is also offered per ticket purchase.MORE: Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In Anne Arundel County
As per pandemic protocol, everyone has to stay in their cars to social distance and keep their masks on whenever stepping outside the car.