By CBS Baltimore Staff
Annapolis, MD (WJZ) — The Annapolis Town Center has just the thing for couples this Valentine’s Day weekend, a Cupid’s Drive-In Movie.

The event will run Saturday February 13th, and the drive-in theatre will have a showing of Casablanca at 5p.m. and La La Land at 8p.m.. Tickets are available here.

The Annapolis Town Center also invites couples to have dinner at the numerous restaurants there.

There are 50 tickets being sold for each movie, so the sooner the better to snagging a ticket for the romantic evening. A gift package is also offered per ticket purchase.

As per pandemic protocol, everyone has to stay in their cars to social distance and keep their masks on whenever stepping outside the car.

