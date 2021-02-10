ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re uninsured, you now have more time to sign up for Maryland Health Connection.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced Wednesday that the state health insurance enrollment period will be extended through May 15. This aligns with the deadline set by President Joe Biden for states that use healthcare.gov, the federally run health insurance marketplace.

“After last year’s COVID-19 special enrollment period saw record participation, we’re pleased to offer even more opportunities for Marylanders to enroll in coverage,” said Hogan. “I strongly encourage Marylanders to consider taking advantage of this extension as we all look forward to a safer and healthier 2021.”

Coverage start dates follow:

Enroll by Feb. 15, coverage starts Feb. 1

Enroll Feb. 16–March 15, coverage starts March 1

Enroll March 16–April 15, coverage starts April 1

Enroll April 16–May 15, coverage starts May 1

Anyone eligible for Medicaid can enroll at any time of the year. Coverage through Maryland Health Connection covers the cost for COVID-19 tests at doctor’s offices, urgent care centers an emergency rooms.

“Maryland Health Connection is eager to align with the federal administration as well as other state marketplaces across the country to make health insurance more accessible as the pandemic continues to have devastating effects,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Maryland Health Connection has recognized the need for health insurance. More than 125,000 Marylanders have enrolled in the program.

To learn more about coverage options, visit www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

Free help is available over the phone from more than 700 certified navigators and brokers at www.MarylandHealthConnection.gov/find-help/. In addition, individuals can call 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Help is available in 200 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing use Relay. Marylanders can also apply for coverage using the free mobile app, Enroll MHC.