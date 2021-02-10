MARYLAND WEATHERLatest Closings & Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to nearly 300 calls for service, including more than 30 crashes as winter weather moved through the state Wednesday.

According to state police, 283 calls for service came in between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

There were 32 crashes and 20 disabled/unattended vehicles during that time frame.

Snow emergency plans are in effect in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.

A winter weather advisory was issued for most of Maryland at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will remain in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Areas south of Route 50 will deal with the mixing of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

If you live north of Route 50, it’s a good bet that you will deal with snow during this first round of precipitation that will come to an end on Thursday morning. Two to four inches of snow can be expected.

On Thursday afternoon, the second wave of precipitation will develop in the form of snowfall for areas south of Baltimore.

