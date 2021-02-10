BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is gearing up for another bout of winter weather that is expected to impact most of the state.
The National Weather Service expects snow this afternoon, followed by periods of snow and freezing rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore Thursday night into Friday.RELATED: Snow Preps Underway As Multi-Day Winter Storm Expected To Arrive In Maryland Wednesday Night
Related Coverage:
- Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued
- TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
Hazardous conditions, such as slippery roads, are expected. The MDOT SHA is advising motorists to stay at home in inclement weather, if they are able to do so.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued
Motorists who must travel, please follow the following guidelines:
- Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.
- Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers.
- Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual.
- Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first — Remain extra vigilant.
Crews will switch to emergency operations mode Wednesday, which means they will work around the clock to clear the roads. Statewide, MDOT SHA has access to up to 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel.MORE: Winter Weather Contributing To Water Main Breaks In Baltimore City, County DPW Says
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.