Baltimore (WJZ)– A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 7 tonight until 10am tomorrow for much of Maryland.
Snow is expected to accumulate 1 to 3 inches tonight into Thursday Morning.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions which could impact the morning or evening commute.
Counties included in the advisory are:
Counties included in the advisory are:

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington.