BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens looked to have two young cornerstones of their offensive line filled in for the foreseeable future in 24-year-old right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and 26-year-old left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Now, it appears that Brown wants out.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brown has requested a trade away from the franchise because he only wants to play left tackle. Brown tweeted out a link to a piece in the Baltimore Sun last week explaining how his dad felt about his development as a football player and why he only wants to play left tackle.

It’s never been about the money. I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me. https://t.co/JhHj4PL2mG pic.twitter.com/bbki7zO9Vb — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) February 5, 2021

Brown, drafted out of Oklahoma in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, played on the right side his first two years with the Ravens before taking over on the left due to an injury to Stanley this season. After gaining that experience, it appears that Brown only wants to play on the left side going forward, making a trade the only viable way for that to happen considering the Ravens just handed Stanley a five-year contract extension in October.

Sources: #Ravens OT Orlando Brown wants to be traded. After tweeting his desire to only play left tackle – he filled in there for Ronnie Stanley and shined this season – Brown will only play for a team that will play him at his preferred spot. Baltimore would need a major haul. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021 RELATED: 2021 NCAA Tournament: TV Schedule, Dates, Times, How To Watch

Judging by Brown’s tweet, the request isn’t about posturing for a contract extension of his own with just one year remaining on his rookie contract. If the Ravens were to honor his request, the asking price, as Rapoport illuminated, is likely to be quite high.

On Orlando Brown: The #Ravens have Ronnie Stanley coming back at LT, but they value Orlando Brown significantly. Would need major compensation to deal him. But with the focus so intensely on QBs, the guys who protect them are just as valuable. https://t.co/P1Esi7R5ar — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

A two-time Pro Bowler, Brown has more Pro Bowl selections to his name than Laremy Tunsil did when the Houston Texans traded two first round picks, a second round pick and two players to the Dolphins to acquire Tunsil. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown graded out as a better tackle than Tunsil did in the 2020 season. Good starting tackles aren’t easy to find so the Ravens are unlikely to let Brown get away easily. But, there could be a significant haul returning if they were to move him.

WJZ has reached out to Brown and his agent, but have not heard back yet.