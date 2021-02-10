BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Famous Fund has helped another Baltimore restaurant struggling due to the pandemic. This time they donated $15,000 to Pickles Pub, the bar that is a favorite of Orioles fans at Camden Yards.
In a video submitted to Barstool Sports and then Famous Fund, Pickle's Pub employees spoke about owner Tom Leonard's drive to get through struggle the bar has faced in the past year.
The #FamousFund call to @PicklesPubBMore, delivered by @JeremyConn1057! For over 30 years, Pickles has been a game day destination in Baltimore.
Donate – https://t.co/exKKSimXP3! pic.twitter.com/f64WJhiLdG
They spoke about his efforts during the pandemic: like his daughter and him dressing up as Easter bunnies and delivering baskets to pub employees. Also how he has kept the kitchen open for medical workers at University Hospital. He also prepared and delivered food to first responders throughout the pandemic.
Jeremy Conn of 105.7 The Fan made the call to Leonard to let him know that Pickle's Pub will be getting the donation from Famous Fund.
Leonard will use the funds to keep staffing the pub, in hope restrictions in the city will keep easing as Orioles Opening Day gets closer.