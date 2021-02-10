BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are out preparing for another multi-day snow storm expected to arrive in Maryland Wednesday night.

Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation is working on pre-treating roads ahead of the potential of icy road conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

“With snow and icy conditions expected throughout the night, our crews will be working around the clock so that city streets are ready for the Thursday morning commute,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I encourage all residents to take this storm seriously by staying home if at all possible, and taking all necessary precautions if you absolutely must travel.”

REMINDER:

The city’s snow crews will be working through the night to ensure roads are safe.

“With back-to-back snow storms over the last several weeks, our snow team has been working hard for the residents of Baltimore City to make our roadways safe for travel,” said Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey. “With nearly 300 pieces of equipment, a full complement of contractor forces and a replenished supply of salt, the city is fully prepared for the winter weather that is expected over the next few days.”

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and motorists are being asked not to travel during the storm so that crews can clear the roads.

If you must travel, take these precautions:

Completely clear snow from your vehicle before driving. Snow on your vehicle can fall off while driving and create hazardous conditions for other motorists.

Reduce speeds while driving in winter weather and allow extra stopping distance for safety. Remember that posted speed limits are based on ideal weather conditions and not recommended for snow.

Remember not to “crowd the plow” by staying behind working snow vehicles and allowing them plenty of space to operate.

Be aware that conditions can change rapidly, and winter precipitation can cause roadways to become slick, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

As for covid-19 testing sites will make every attempt to remain open, but may need to close should weather conditions get bad.

For status updates please visit coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov/testing or follow the Baltimore City Health Department’s social media accounts for updates before coming to a testing site.

The city also is keeping winter shelters open until 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in need of shelter should call 443-984-9540 or dial 211.