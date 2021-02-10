BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Highland Avenue for a reported shooting.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued
A third victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken independently to an area hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right foot.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.
Detectives have learned that the suspect is an unknown black male who was wearing an orange hoody and black jeans.MORE: Baltimore Police Announces New Policies For Stops, Searches, Arrests In Update On Consent Decree
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.