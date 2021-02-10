BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another multi-day winter storm is arriving in Maryland Wednesday night.

So when will the snow arrive and how much will you get? It mostly depends on where you live.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches and warnings were issued for different areas of the state starting at 7 p.m.

Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued

Here’s what we know about when snow could fall:

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 5-10 p.m.: Snow will develop across the region and will come down heavy at times throughout night. If you live north of Route 50, you’ll most likely snow during the first round, while areas south of Route 50 will deal with a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Overnight, Wednesday into Thursday, Feb. 11: Heavy snow at times will fall overnight. Expect deteriorating road conditions especially in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 11, morning: More snow will continue to fall through the morning. Two to four inches can be expected.

Thursday afternoon: A second wave of precipitation will develop in the form of snowfall for areas south of Baltimore. Very little snow is expected across the northern half of the state.

Thursday night: Snowfall will be ongoing throughout the night for areas south of Baltimore. Again expect slick road conditions overnight into Friday morning.

Friday, Feb. 12, morning: The snow will make a quick exit. An additional 1-3″ of snow will be possible during this second wave of precipitation for southern Maryland, with locally higher amounts possible for the far southern zones, including the lower Eastern Shore.

WJZ’s Weather Team will be tracking this winter storm throughout the week.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tweets by ChelseaWeather