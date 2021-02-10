TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Two high school juniors have been selected as the two finalists for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 20201-2022 school year.
Logan Dubel of Franklin High School and Christian Thomas of Eastern Technical High School were selected by a panel of students and staff.
Dubel, who is class president, has an extensive list of extracurriculars. Most of that list revolves around communications, as he is the editor of the school paper, reports and anchors for digital publication OceanCity.com.
Thomas, who is also class president, has co-chaired and co-found numerous clubs at Eastern Tech. Outside of school, he also serves as co-chair and found of The Domino Effect, a non-profit that provides students in need with mentors and other support.
The next round of voting is next month, March 17th, students from middle and high school will be casting ballots online. This election also makes the first time the Baltimore County Public Schools could select a student member without Governor Larry Hogan's approval.
Video speeches from both candidates will run online, on social media and some classes Monday February 22nd thru Friday February 26. Students will also be able to submit questions during that week, answers will also be given on video but on the day of the election.