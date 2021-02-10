BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison are speaking now to give an update on the Baltimore Police consent decree.

Commissioner Harrison announced new policies for stops, searches and arrests Wednesday.

“To be clear, these policies do not handcuff our police officers, quite the opposite,” he said.

The new policies cover 11 different areas, including proactive law enforcement practices that “help build community trust, fair and impartial policing, and require officers to use the most productive and least intrusive response to violations.”

Harrison added their sworn personnel completed several modules of e-learning, including 16 hours of in-class, scenario based training on fair and impartial policing and how to conduct constitutional arrests.

They will be adding more training on stops and searches throughout the rest of 2021 and will be part of their annual training moving forward.

He said the department will end “over-enforcement of minor violations.”

They are also retraining their officers in crisis intervention and behavioral health to promote “safer encounters between the police and our community.”

A third of the department has been retrained in “Ethical Policing is Courageous” a peer intervention program to train officers across all ranks to intervene in what they say are potentially problematic situations.

The commissioner said technology is headed the department’s way to help with accountability systems, noting they are still on a paper-based system.

You can find the active Baltimore Police Department policies here.

Mayor Scott said they plan to hold quarterly press conferences to update the public on the consent decree’s progress.

