OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A popular Baltimore burger restaurant is closing its Ocean City, Maryland, location due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed on restaurants.
Abbey Burger Bistro posted on Facebook its Ocean City location will close after eight summers in business.
"OC Abbey Burger could not withstand the struggles of a quarantine required for the Covid-19 pandemic, the disproportionate impact on the seasonal resort town sector of the food industry, and the overall downturn in the economy, the last of which may reverberate for years," the post read.
Locations in Baltimore’s Mount Washington, Federal Hill and Fells Point neighborhoods, as well as Sullivan’s Cove in Severna Park and Sliders in Baltimore, will stay open.
Last month, Abbey's became the fourth Baltimore restaurant to get financial help from the Barstool Fund amid the pandemic.
