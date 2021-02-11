SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 vaccinations began Thursday for teachers in Anne Arundel County.

Private and public school teachers, as well as childcare workers, were on the list to get in line.

“I feel fine. I’m excited this is happening,” Jillian Porter, an Anne Arundel County high school teacher, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Teachers, custodial workers, and school staff members waited to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Definitely excited it’s here, to have all the kids start going back,” Devon Sanders, an Anne Arundel County Schools special education teacher, said.

Anne Arundel County officials say the school system partnered with the fire department to give out 1,000 shots.

One by one, teachers had their temperatures checked, then rolled up their sleeves.

“I definitely feel safe. I prefer this over doing nothing and then going back to school like 100%, so I’m pretty happy,” Porter said.

This comes just one week before teachers are scheduled to return to school buildings, with some students expected to return to classrooms starting March 1.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says it’s important teachers and staff members returning to school buildings are vaccinated.

“We want [parents] to have the confidence to send their kids back, and part of that is getting the staff vaccinated,” Pittman said.

Sanders says she can’t wait to welcome her students back.

“I miss my kids like crazy,” she said.

Anne Arundel County officials say they’re still a large number of teachers stuck on waiting lists to receive the vaccine and they’re hoping to get more doses on hand within the next few weeks.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.