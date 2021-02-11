MARYLAND WEATHERMore Snow Is On The Way
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:31 PMB Positive
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Schools, Baltimore County Schools ransomware cyber attack, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board has approved nearly $2 million in contracts in connection to the aftermath of the ransomware cyber attack in November 2020.

The money will cover the investigation, data recovery and public relations consulting during the crisis.

RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday

Related Coverage: 

RELATED: $731.1M Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold In Maryland Still Unclaimed

Administrators expect the school system’s insurance to cover most of the spending.

MORE: North East Fire That Injured 4 Firefighters Ruled Arson

The attack took place the day before Thanksgiving and resulted in classes being cancelled for five days.

CBS Baltimore Staff