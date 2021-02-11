TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board has approved nearly $2 million in contracts in connection to the aftermath of the ransomware cyber attack in November 2020.
The money will cover the investigation, data recovery and public relations consulting during the crisis.RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
Related Coverage:RELATED: $731.1M Powerball Jackpot Ticket Sold In Maryland Still Unclaimed
- Baltimore County Schools Plan To Resume Virtual Learning Wednesday Following Cyberattack
- Baltimore County Schools Says District-Issued Chromebooks Not Impacted By Ransomware Cyber Attack
- Baltimore County Schools To Close Monday, Tuesday Due To Ransomware Cyber Attack
Administrators expect the school system’s insurance to cover most of the spending.MORE: North East Fire That Injured 4 Firefighters Ruled Arson
The attack took place the day before Thanksgiving and resulted in classes being cancelled for five days.