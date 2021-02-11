BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big play that caught former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith’s attention wasn’t an agile opponent fighting to win, it was COVID-19.

“I just felt like I played in a football game and was jumping on my back,” Smith said. “I’ve been safe, I don’t go anywhere, I don’t hang around people, and I got it. It was rough.”

Smith described intense body and headaches before losing his sense of taste and smell.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“My chest was dry, I felt like I slept with my mouth wide open in the middle of winter and I was coughing,” Smith said. “My wife was like, you need to get checked, and I said, you’re right, and my rapid test came back positive.”

Baltimore knows and loves Smith for his game-day action and community advocacy. After testing positive for the virus, he was all about protecting his house.

“I took my daughter to the hospital because she had a fever, she threw up in her sleep, and she just wasn’t herself,” Smith said.

Smith and his daughter are both doing well. With more than 785,000 doses of the vaccine already administered in Maryland, the fight to get more continues.

“You can do everything right and still get it. Don’t take that as advice to go and run around and do whatever,” Smith said. “It means you have to be even more cautious. Think about that next gathering you want to participate in, is it worth it?”

