BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday the city will distribute recycling carts to every eligible household this spring, at no cost to Baltimore residents.

Funded in collaboration with The Recycling Partnership and the Baltimore Civic Fund, they estimate it will increase recycling in the city by an estimated 20,000 tons a year, or nearly 200 lbs per household, according to a City press release.

“I am pleased to work and collaborate with The Recycling Partnership and the Baltimore Civic Fund to bring equitable opportunities to recycle to Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott “I am committed to moving Baltimore toward zero waste. The only way we can do that is if we increase the number of households that recycle. This investment will drastically increase recycling and reduce waste in our city.”

The hope is if more people are recycling, more recyclables will not end up in the city’s landfills.

“The Recycling Partnership is pleased to work with the City of Baltimore, with support from the American Beverage Association, Dow, Rehrig Pacific, and other partners to continue our work nationwide to bring expanded equitable access to curbside recycling. This grant to Baltimore is our largest cart grant to date and will build upon the City’s Less Waste, Better Baltimore operations plan,” said Rob Taylor, Director of Grants and Community Development at The Recycling Partnership. “Through this unique collaboration of stakeholders engaged by the Recycling Partnership and the success of our collective efforts, we are helping Baltimore City capture recyclables that can be transformed into new products, creating a more robust circular economy, a less wasteful planet, and stronger, healthier neighborhoods.”

It is set to expand access to nearly a quarter million Baltimore households, the mayor’s office said, funded by a $9 million public-private partnership, including a $3 million grant from The Recycling Partnership.