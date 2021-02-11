MARYLAND WEATHERMore Snow Is On The Way
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,199 coronavirus cases Thursday morning as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to drop.

There are now 367,865 coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began, with 21 new deaths reported. In nearly a year, 7,288 Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to see a dip, with ten less Marylanders hospitalized than the day before. Of the 1,272 hospitalized, 324 are in ICU beds- unchanged from Wednesday; and 948 people in acute care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate for the virus decreased by .24%, now at 5.08%. Maryland conducted 39,191 coronavirus tests in the last day.

As Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C, 785,170 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered. At this time, 587,180 first doses have been received- with 16,685 in the last 24 hours. Second doses continue to lag behind but on Thursday, matched up to first doses. The state administered 16,449 in the last day- a total of 197,990 received.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,336 (192) 1*
Anne Arundel 34,216 (487) 14*
Baltimore City 39,131 (827) 21*
Baltimore County 48,976 (1,171) 34*
Calvert 3,552 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,978 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,272 (201) 5*
Cecil 4,906 (111) 2*
Charles 8,464 (149) 2*
Dorchester 2,202 (39) 0*
Frederick 16,249 (248) 9*
Garrett 1,824 (57) 1*
Harford 11,910 (217) 4*
Howard 15,126 (208) 6*
Kent 1,077 (37) 2*
Montgomery 61,160 (1,319) 44*
Prince George’s 70,465 (1,252) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,466 (36) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,847 (108) 0*
Somerset 2,323 (28) 0*
Talbot 1,779 (29) 0*
Washington 11,859 (237) 3*
Wicomico 6,578 (136) 0*
Worcester 3,169 (86) 1*
Data not available 0 (33) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 18,124 (3) 0*
10-19 34,777 (6) 1*
20-29 66,784 (34) 1*
30-39 63,450 (73) 6*
40-49 55,998 (201) 5*
50-59 55,548 (555) 23*
60-69 37,530 (1,146) 18*
70-79 21,420 (1,851) 35*
80+ 14,234 (3,417) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 192,840 (3,511) 88*
Male 175,025 (3,777) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 104,731 (2,525) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,187 (250) 7*
White (NH) 126,460 (3,720) 93*
Hispanic 59,789 (681) 15*
Other (NH) 17,227 (72) 0*
Data not available 51,471 (40) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 8,234 11.693% 2,248 3.192%
Anne Arundel 49,765 8.592% 19,409 3.351%
Baltimore 92,028 11.123% 36,900 4.46%
Baltimore City 50,501 8.509% 20,590 3.469%
Calvert 11,021 11.911% 3,462 3.742%
Caroline 3,965 11.869% 1,460 4.37%
Carroll 17,549 10.418% 6,668 3.959%
Cecil 9,275 9.018% 2,447 2.379%
Charles 10,317 6.319% 2,472 1.514%
Dorchester 3,597 11.266% 1,233 3.862%
Frederick 27,721 10.681% 7,905 3.046%
Garrett 4,134 14.248% 1,512 5.211%
Harford 26,566 10.4% 10,849 4.247%
Howard 37,761 11.594% 12,368 3.797%
Kent 3,747 19.293% 700 3.604%
Montgomery 94,565 9.0% 24,831 2.363%
Prince George’s 40,930 4.501% 11,079 1.218%
Queen Anne’s 5,617 11.149% 2,089 4.146%
St. Mary’s 13,180 11.611% 5,390 4.748%
Somerset 2,499 9.756% 721 2.815%
Talbot 5,830 15.68% 1,809 4.865%
Washington 16,209 10.731% 4,625 3.062%
Wicomico 13,129 12.672% 4,607 4.447%
Worcester 8,456 16.176% 2,111 4.038%
Unknown 30,572 N/A 10,501 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,815 1,027
20-29 51,852 24,751
30-39 79,502 38,523
40-49 80,274 37,272
50-59 87,481 40,748
60-69 89,883 30,678
70-79 106,617 13,900
80+ 80,752 11,091
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 365,596 131,080
Male 211,459 66,711
Unknown Gender 10,125 199

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 87,995 30,213
Asian 35,467 14,479
White 369,614 124,205
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,863 748
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 1,079 436
Other Race 54,951 11,535
Unknown Race 36,211 16,374

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 21,474 8,224
Not Hispanic or Latino 496,134 169,457
Unknown 69,572 69,572

