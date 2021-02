Abandoned Buildings Being Torn Down To Make Way For New Park In West BaltimoreOn W. Saratoga Street, eight abandoned properties are being demolished. Each tumbling brick brings a glimmer of hope to the city.

Looking For Valentine's Day Ideas? Annapolis Town Center Cupid's Drive-In Is Offering Movie ShowingsIf you're looking for a romantic night for Valentine's Day weekend, look no further than the Annapolis Town Center for their Cupid's Drive-In event.

US Army Field Band From Maryland's Fort Meade Performs On Super Bowl SundayThe U.S. Army Field Band out of Fort Meade was part of the Armed Forces Color Guard's presentation.

BARCS Reunites Barak The Dog With His Owner After Losing Home In Baltimore ExplosionAfter four long months, a Baltimore man was reunited with his best friend!

Baltimore Paralympian Jessica Long Featured In Super Bowl AdThe spot, titled "Upstream," ran during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS.

Cutout Of Late Ravens Fan Mo Gaba Featured In Super Bowl StandsMo Gaba has a cutout featured in the seats at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.