ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,199 coronavirus cases Thursday morning as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to drop.
There are now 367,865 coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began, with 21 new deaths reported. In nearly a year, 7,288 Marylanders have died from the virus.RELATED: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
Hospitalizations continue to see a dip, with ten less Marylanders hospitalized than the day before. Of the 1,272 hospitalized, 324 are in ICU beds- unchanged from Wednesday; and 948 people in acute care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate for the virus decreased by .24%, now at 5.08%. Maryland conducted 39,191 coronavirus tests in the last day.
As Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C, 785,170 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered. At this time, 587,180 first doses have been received- with 16,685 in the last 24 hours. Second doses continue to lag behind but on Thursday, matched up to first doses. The state administered 16,449 in the last day- a total of 197,990 received.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths in the state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,336
|(192)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,216
|(487)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,131
|(827)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|48,976
|(1,171)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,552
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,978
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,272
|(201)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,906
|(111)
|2*
|Charles
|8,464
|(149)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,202
|(39)
|0*
|Frederick
|16,249
|(248)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,824
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|11,910
|(217)
|4*
|Howard
|15,126
|(208)
|6*
|Kent
|1,077
|(37)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,160
|(1,319)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|70,465
|(1,252)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,466
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,847
|(108)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,323
|(28)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,779
|(29)
|0*
|Washington
|11,859
|(237)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,578
|(136)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,169
|(86)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(33)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,124
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|34,777
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|66,784
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|63,450
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|55,998
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|55,548
|(555)
|23*
|60-69
|37,530
|(1,146)
|18*
|70-79
|21,420
|(1,851)
|35*
|80+
|14,234
|(3,417)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|192,840
|(3,511)
|88*
|Male
|175,025
|(3,777)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|104,731
|(2,525)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,187
|(250)
|7*
|White (NH)
|126,460
|(3,720)
|93*
|Hispanic
|59,789
|(681)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,227
|(72)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,471
|(40)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|8,234
|11.693%
|2,248
|3.192%
|Anne Arundel
|49,765
|8.592%
|19,409
|3.351%
|Baltimore
|92,028
|11.123%
|36,900
|4.46%
|Baltimore City
|50,501
|8.509%
|20,590
|3.469%
|Calvert
|11,021
|11.911%
|3,462
|3.742%
|Caroline
|3,965
|11.869%
|1,460
|4.37%
|Carroll
|17,549
|10.418%
|6,668
|3.959%
|Cecil
|9,275
|9.018%
|2,447
|2.379%
|Charles
|10,317
|6.319%
|2,472
|1.514%
|Dorchester
|3,597
|11.266%
|1,233
|3.862%
|Frederick
|27,721
|10.681%
|7,905
|3.046%
|Garrett
|4,134
|14.248%
|1,512
|5.211%
|Harford
|26,566
|10.4%
|10,849
|4.247%
|Howard
|37,761
|11.594%
|12,368
|3.797%
|Kent
|3,747
|19.293%
|700
|3.604%
|Montgomery
|94,565
|9.0%
|24,831
|2.363%
|Prince George’s
|40,930
|4.501%
|11,079
|1.218%
|Queen Anne’s
|5,617
|11.149%
|2,089
|4.146%
|St. Mary’s
|13,180
|11.611%
|5,390
|4.748%
|Somerset
|2,499
|9.756%
|721
|2.815%
|Talbot
|5,830
|15.68%
|1,809
|4.865%
|Washington
|16,209
|10.731%
|4,625
|3.062%
|Wicomico
|13,129
|12.672%
|4,607
|4.447%
|Worcester
|8,456
|16.176%
|2,111
|4.038%
|Unknown
|30,572
|N/A
|10,501
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,815
|1,027
|20-29
|51,852
|24,751
|30-39
|79,502
|38,523
|40-49
|80,274
|37,272
|50-59
|87,481
|40,748
|60-69
|89,883
|30,678
|70-79
|106,617
|13,900
|80+
|80,752
|11,091
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|365,596
|131,080
|Male
|211,459
|66,711
|Unknown Gender
|10,125
|199
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|87,995
|30,213
|Asian
|35,467
|14,479
|White
|369,614
|124,205
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,863
|748
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|1,079
|436
|Other Race
|54,951
|11,535
|Unknown Race
|36,211
|16,374
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|21,474
|8,224
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|496,134
|169,457
|Unknown
|69,572
|69,572
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.