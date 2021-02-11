MARYLAND WEATHERMore Snow Is On The Way
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a fire in north Baltimore Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at a two-story rowhome in the 600 block of Cokesbury Avenue, the city’s firefighters union tweeted.

Chopper 13 was over the scene as a firefighter chopped a hole in the roof to ventilate the building.

No further information is immediately available.

CBS Baltimore Staff