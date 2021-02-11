BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a fire in north Baltimore Thursday evening.
The fire broke out at a two-story rowhome in the 600 block of Cokesbury Avenue, the city's firefighters union tweeted.
600 blk Cokesbury Av 21218#EastBaltimoreMidway@avalon1958#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from a 2 story row home. Black smoke can been seen across the City. pic.twitter.com/ruPYhSabXM
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 11, 2021
Chopper 13 was over the scene as a firefighter chopped a hole in the roof to ventilate the building.
No further information is immediately available.
